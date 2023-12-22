Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.