Lumi Credits Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $139.59 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

