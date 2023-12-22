LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 305.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 423,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

