Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CEO Sells $131,400.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) CEO Arty Straehla sold 30,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arty Straehla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $174,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Arty Straehla sold 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $109,750.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.80. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,566,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,995,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 390,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TUSK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

