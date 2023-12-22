Martin Capital Advisors LLP Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.9% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $781.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,234. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $399.29 and a one year high of $781.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $677.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.02.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.