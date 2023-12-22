Martin Capital Advisors LLP Boosts Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy makes up approximately 1.2% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP owned about 0.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.6 %

USPH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.