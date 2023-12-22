Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.02. 805,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,943. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $303.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

