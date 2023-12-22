Martin Capital Advisors LLP Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. 462,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,782. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

