Martin Capital Advisors LLP Purchases 647 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,440. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

