Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 610 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,537. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

