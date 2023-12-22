Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,127.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $942.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

