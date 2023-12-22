Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NYSE DOOR opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 161.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $18,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $13,283,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

