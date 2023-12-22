Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.00

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $127.73, with a volume of 13588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 94.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Materion by 7.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 100.0% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 115,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 66.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

