McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $213,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

McKesson stock opened at $452.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.49. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

