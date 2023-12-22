McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.91. The firm has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

