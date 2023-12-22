McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $2,407,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

