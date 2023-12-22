McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 15,245 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

