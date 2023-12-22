McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $196.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

