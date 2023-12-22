McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $433,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

AMGN opened at $279.33 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.