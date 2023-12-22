McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $156.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

