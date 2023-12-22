McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $922,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $306.75 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.68 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

