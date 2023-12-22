McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.16 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

