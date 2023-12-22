McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 3,327 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.84. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,634. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

