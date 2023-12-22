McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $138.47 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

