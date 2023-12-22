McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

