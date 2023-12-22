McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

