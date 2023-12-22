McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 715,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 67,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $701.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

