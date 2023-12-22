McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

