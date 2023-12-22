Mdex (MDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.43 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Mdex has a market cap of $65.43 million and $3.15 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

