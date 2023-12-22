Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

MFCSF stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

