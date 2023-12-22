MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

