Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.45

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 13031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $643.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

