Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $174.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.80. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $88.80 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

