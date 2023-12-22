Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.
Micron Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ MU opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.