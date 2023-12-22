Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

