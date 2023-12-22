Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.61.

MU opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

