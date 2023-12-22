MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLKN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

