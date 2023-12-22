MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLKN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

