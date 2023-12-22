MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.0 million-$930.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.6 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.160 EPS.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

