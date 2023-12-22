MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

