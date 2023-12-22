MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 3.1 %

MLKN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on MillerKnoll

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,523,000 after buying an additional 58,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.