MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 670518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MLKN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.