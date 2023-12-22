MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 670518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

