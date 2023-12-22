MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $34,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

