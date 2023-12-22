MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.96. Approximately 54,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 63,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. Research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $310,891.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,675,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MoneyLion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

