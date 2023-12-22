MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) CFO Matthias Bodenstedt Sells 94,736 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

MLTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.