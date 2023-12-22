Moonriver Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $99.33 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $10.66 or 0.00024445 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $91.76 million and $99.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,102,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,605,077 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

