Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.24. Approximately 54,905 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $581.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

