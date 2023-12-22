M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.13.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $136.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

