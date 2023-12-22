Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Mullen Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MTL opened at C$13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.28. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.4994606 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
