Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,673. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.4994606 earnings per share for the current year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
